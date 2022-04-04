After protests, Paatil indicates withdrawal of Bill to control stray cattle in urban areas

Indicating a possible withdrawal of a Bill recently passed in the Gujarat Assembly to license, regulate, and prohibit cattle movements in urban areas, state BJP president C R Paatil Monday said that following representations from cattle rearing communities, he has requested Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel to reconsider the proposed law.

On March 31, Gujarat Assembly had passed The Gujarat Cattle Control (Keeping and Moving) in Urban Areas Bill, 2022, following a marathon discussion on it amid opposition from Congress. The proposed law is being widely opposed by the Maldhari or cattle-rearing communities in the state.

Speaking with reporters at party headquarters Shree Kamalam in Gandhinagar, Paatil said, “Today, sadhu-sants and leaders of the Maldhari communities have come to meet me. It is their demand that the (proposed) law on cattle control should be amended and it should be withdrawn. I have been getting representations (in this regard) for some days. I have also received many WhatsApp messages on phone as well.”

“Today morning, I have spoken with the Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and requested him that there is a substance in the representations of Maldhari community. The provisions prevailing in municipal corporations are enough (to control stray cattle). There is no need to have provisions like fines, jails, and registration. We have cows at (almost) every home,” added Paatil.

Paatil also said that the leaders and saints of Maldhari communities will be meeting the CM on Monday. “I am confident that in the next session (of the Gujarat Assembly) the (proposed) law will be withdrawn,” he added.