CR Paatil at BJP slogan launch: Inner voice of each Gujarati says, ‘I’ve made this Gujarat’

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave a slogan of “Aa Gujarat, ame banavyu chhe (we have made this Gujarat)”, the Gujarat BJP officially launched its campaign song set on a three-minute montage, weaving in a clip of the PM’s speech, video clips from his recent rallies and images of prominent projects such as the GIFT city and Statue of Unity.

Launching the campaign slogan and the song from the BJP headquarter Shree Kamalam, Gujarat BJP chief CR Paatil said, “Brave and fighter Gujaratis have made Gujarat with their hard work and sacrifices. The inner voice of each Gujarati says that, ‘I have made this Gujarat’. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given this mantra to all the workers of the party and people of Gujarat… Considering the manner in which people have received the mantra since yesterday, it will be one of the slogans in the coming elections.”

The theme song was launched along with two selfie-points at the state office with a life-size cutout of Modi with the message, “Aa Gujarat ame banavyu chhe (We have made this Gujarat).”

The montage predominantly features Modi, with three clips of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and one of Gujarat BJP chief Paatil, besides clips from the 2017 Ahmedabad roadshow of Modi and Japan’s late prime minister Shinzo Abe, former US President Donald Trump’s visit to Ahmedabad in 2020 and that of former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s visit to Gujarat earlier this year.

Similar selfie points will be erected at various places in all the municipal corporations, municipalities and districts where people can take selfies and get information of works done in the past two decades. Videos will be played at party’s campaign chariots that are moving around in all the 182 assembly constituencies.

Another slogan that the party is going to the elections with is “Bharosa ni BJP sarkar (trustworthy BJP government)”. Paatil said that this campaign has been launched while clubbing Prime Minister Modi’s hardwork and people’s faith on him. He also highlighted a range of developmental works in Gujarat under the leadership of Modi as CM and PM, while giving its credit to the people of Gujarat.

These works include 24-hour power supply to all the households in the state, agricultural growth, bringing down school drop out ratio from 37 per cent to two per cent, bringing down infant mortality rate and maternal mortality rate, bringing employment through initiatives such as Vibrant Gujarat, extending prevalence of 108 ambulance services and organisation of Garib Kalyan Mela for making poor people self-reliant.

Organisation of Khel Mahakumbh, providing Narmada water to people through canal and pipeline network, corruption-free administration through e-governance, strict implementation of laws, development of tribal areas, interest free loans to farmers, construction of world’s tallest statue of Sardar Patel, providing gas connections to more than 38 lakh women, development of religious places and increasing medical colleges in the state were also mentioned.

Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi, party general secretaries Bhargav Bhatt, Pradipsinh Vaghela and Vinod Chavda, state spokesperson Yamal Vyas, co-spokesperson Rutvij Patel and Alpesh Thakor were also present.

Talking about the slogan, a party leader said, “Narendrabhai has been quite particular about almost every aspect of election preparation. And this slogan, certainly seems to have been coined by his office.”

“I think it is an inclusive slogan. It tries to connect maximum people with the party and developmental works done in the past two decades. At micro level, it carries the spirit of other slogan coined by Modi, ‘sabka sath, sabka vikas’,” the leader added.

A senior party worker said, “This slogan is attempting to strike a chord with all the people of Gujarat. If the opposition tries to criticise the development under BJP, this slogan can make the people of Gujarat feel that it was criticism of his/her hardwork.”