Covid ex gratia: state launches online portal to submit applications

To ensure kin of those who died of Covid-19 get ex gratia assistance of Rs 50,000 expeditiously, the Gujarat government on Friday launched a mobile-friendly online portal (https://iora.gujarat.gov.in/Cov19_Login.aspx).

Launching the portal, Revenue Minister Rajendra Trivedi said the state government has developed the portal so that the ex gratia amount could be directly deposited in the bank accounts of the kin thus, preventing unnecessary delays.

Quoting Trivedi, an official release stated that family members of those who died due to Covid-19 would have to upload the death certificates of the deceased and other documents related to the Covid-19 treatment.

In addition, the applicant will have to upload the consent of other heirs in the form of an affidavit and bank details on the portal along with their online application.

The ex gratia amount will be deposited in the bank account within 30 days. At the same time, the offline mode of submission of the applications will continue.