Congress: Over 28k posts of teachers, principals vacant in state

By: Express News Service | Gandhinagar
March 23, 2022 2:35:57 am
As many as 28,212 posts of teachers and principals are vacant in government and grant-in-aid primary, secondary and higher secondary schools of Gujarat, said Opposition Congress in a press statement Tuesday.
The statement added that because of these vacant posts, poor students studying in government schools were deprived of education.
The data was released by Congress on the basis of replies given by the Education Minister to various starred questions raised by its MLAs in Gujarat Assembly, on Tuesday.
