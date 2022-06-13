Congress only talked, Modi changed lives of poor: Shah

Unlike former Congress Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, who got tired of propagating slogans of ‘Garibi Hatao’ without any result, PM Narendra Modi has brought up a number of schemes to bring up the living standards of the poor in the country in the past eight years, said Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah in Gandhinagar Sunday.

Targeting opposition Congress and the former PM, Shah said, “A number of schemes remained on paper during the Congress reign. Indiraben got tired of saying ‘Garibi Hatao, Garibi Hatao, Garibi Hatao’. But there was no change in poverty.”

Shah was attending a public function at Mahatma Mandir in the state capital to dedicate or lay the foundation stone of various projects worth Rs 274 crore in the Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation and Gandhinagar district.

Addressing a public gathering, Shah said, “In eight years, Narendrabhai (Modi) has provided a gas stove, a toilet, a bank account, electricity connection in every house. And now potable water is being provided to every house. The task of providing cards of Ayushman Bharat Yojana to 60 crore people and facility of free of cost medical treatment up to Rs 5 lakh has been attained by the leader of the BJP and our PM Narendrabhai.”

“In eight years, to raise the living standard of the poor, Narendrabhai has given shape to a number of schemes. And the party organisation has brought those schemes up to the people,” he added.

Shah, who is also an MP from Gandhinagar Loksabha constituency, said, “After governing (Gujarat) for many years, Narendrabhai has erected a method under which people of Gujarat do not have to ask for anything. The government completes their work upfront. The harmony between the government and the party organisation is the best example in a democracy.”

He alleged that during the Congress rule in the country, the government schemes used to remain only on paper instead of reaching the people.

Shah also attended a public event of laying foundation stone for a project to renovate a lake at Shela village of Ahmedabad district.

In his public address on the occasion, Shah laid special emphasis on the importance of water, its conservation for development and the work done by PM Modi.

The Union Minister credited Modi for resolving the problem of water in Gujarat and making it one of its plus points.

“In 10-12 years, showing a farsightedness, Narendrabhai has eliminated the water crisis (in Gujarat),” Shah said.

He cited Modi’s efforts in bringing Narmada water to the state, getting lakhs of check dams erected, filling more than 10,000 village lakes with excess Narmada water, providing Narmada water to water-scarce Saurashtra region through SAUNI Yojana and providing funds for ground water conservation.

The Gandhinagar MP also hinted at providing Narmada water for irrigation to the farmers of Sanand region in Ahmedabad district.