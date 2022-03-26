Congress MLAs walk out of Assembly in Gujarat

Hundreds of tribals from various districts of Gujarat assembled at Satyagrah Chhavani in Gandhinagar Friday for the “Adivasi Satyagraha” against the Par-Tapi-Narmada river-linking project, demanding a white paper on the project.

Even as the crowd gathered at the venue, Minister for Tribal Development Naresh Patel assured that “not even an inch of land owned by tribals” would be acquired for the project, during a discussion on the river-linking project in the Gujarat Assembly on Friday, claiming that the project originated during the Congress regime.

Congress members staged a walkout from the assembly later in the day, demanding a written assurance that no land belonging to tribals would be acquired for the project.

Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) president Jagdish Thakor, AICC incharge of Gujarat Raghu Sharma, Gujarat Congress working president Hardik Patel and former GPCC president Amit Chavda clashed with the police in Gandhinagar, trying to march towards the Vidhansabha and were temporarily detained.

Addressing the tribals gathered in Gandhinagar, Congress MLA from Vansda, Anant Patel, said, “Today, we have assembled to not just protest against dams and reservoirs but to save the Adivasi culture, identity and jal (water), jungle, jameen (land) of our people. We have come here to save the adivasi people by bringing in the PESA (Panchayat Extension to Scheduled Areas) Act and schedule 5 of the Constitution dealing with the administration and control of scheduled areas and scheduled tribes…” He had taken part in four protest meetings held earlier in the tribal belt of South Gujarat.

President of the Chhota Udepur municipality, Sangram Rathva, said, “We want to tell the state government that we have pen and paper along with bows and arrows… Today, the tribal people are educated. We demand the rights given to us under schedule 5 of the Constitution.”

Promising that 50 lakh Dalits will stand by the adivasis, independent MLA from Banaskantha Jignesh Mevani who is now with the Congress said, “The pillars of Gujarat Vidhansabha were built with the sweat and blood of the Dalits, OBCs and adivasis… Malls, shopping centres, buildings of secretariat were made by our forefathers and today you (state government) want to run your bulldozers on the chests of the tribal people.”

Making a clarion call for the 2022 Assembly elections, Mevani said, “We raise a challenge to CM Bhupendra Patel that on not just 27 reserved seats, we will remove you from all 40 seats where the tribals are in majority. The election of 2022 will be between the adivasi people and the BJP.”