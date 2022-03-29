Congress MLAs complain of ‘manhandling’ by securitymen; Bhupendra Patel, Nimaben Acharya order probe

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Assembly Speaker Nimaben Acharya have assured a probe into complaints by Congress MLAs in the House, of alleged manhandling and stopping by the security personnel at the entry gates of the Assembly complex as well as MLA quarters claiming that it was under “orders from the Speaker”.

The Question Hour in the House Monday noon started with the complaint raised by Congress MLA Amit Chavda of “each car of Congress MLAs being searched while entering the Complex as if some terrorists were entering”.

Deputy Leader of Opposition Shailesh Parmar said, “This was the case at the MLA quarters too… we were told that these were under the directions of the Speaker.”

Acharya declined issuing any such orders and said MLA quarters were not under her jurisdiction.

Congress MLA Vikram Madam said, “My car was stopped at gate number one by PSI Jadeja who said that it was on Speaker’s directions. MLAs being humiliated like this by a PSI is not acceptable.”

Demanding suspension of the cop who used Speaker’s name, Parmar also alleged that they were manhandled by the security personnel. “If MLAs and their cars are stopped at the gates, they are pushed and mandhanled of which we have video proofs… The police officer who used Speaker’s name should be suspended,” he stated.

Congress MLA Lalit Kagathara, too, complained, “I was stopped at gate number 1 for 30 minutes. I was accompanied by my elder brother and five other supporters. Despite assuring the police that none of us is a student protestor which he can judge by our ages. When not allowed in, I spoke to the SP too.”

On Monday, additional security was deployed at the Assembly complex in view of a rally organised by the Youth Congress in sector 6 Gandhinagar.

Another Congress MLA to complain was Bhagwan Barad from Talala constituency in Gir Somnath. “My driver who had gone to fetch milk was stopped at the MLA quarters. He was made to sit outside and not even allowed to take or make calls,” he alleged.

The Speaker who initally tried to calm down the Congress MLAs by stating that the issue had already been discussed with Bhagwan Barad, ordered an inquiry.

“I have not directed anyone for this. If somebody is using my name to stop you, I will investigate into it. I will inspect all records, investigate and take stringent action,” the Speaker assured.

Following this, Chief Minister Patel, who also handles the Home portfolio, told the House, “All the MLAs are respectable. I have noted the representations by opposition MLAs and will give orders to look into the issues faced by the legislators today.”