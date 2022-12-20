Congress MLAs walk out of Gujarat Assembly as Speaker rejects demand for extended discussion on Guv’s speech

The Opposition Congress party staged a walkout in the Gujarat Assembly on Tuesday after their demand to extend the discussion on state Governor Acharya Devvrat’s speech for three days was rejected by the newly appointed Speaker Shankar Chaudhary.

Congress leader Arjun Modhwadia told the House that a minimum of three days should be allocated to discuss the Governor’s address which was delivered earlier at 12 noon. Speaker Chaudhary said he was ready to extend the business of the House till midnight to accommodate the speeches of Opposition members.

Pointing out that the Assembly has convened only for a day, the Speaker said, “Though the Business Advisory Committee has not been formed, you can still finalise the names of MLAs and give it to me. You have not finalised the name of your leader (in the House), while I have received the name of MLAs from the ruling party’s chief whip on those who will speak on the Governor’s speech.”

The Speaker also appealed to the Congress MLAs not to walk out on day one of the first session of the 15th Gujarat Assembly. However, after the Speaker directed to proceed with the business of the House, members of the Congress walked out while those from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) continued to remain seated.

Modhwadia later told The Indian Express that the issue of appointing a leader for the Congress in the House was an internal issue of the party and the Speaker could have easily held a meeting of the Business Advisory Council. “For the time-being, we have appointed Shailesh Parmar as coordinator for the party in the House,” Modhwadia added.