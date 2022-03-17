Congress MLA cites 7-month ordeal to buy ambulance

Congress Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) Naushad Solanki told the Gujarat Assembly on Wednesday that his request to use the MLA Local Area Development (LAD) grant to purchase an ambulance during the Covid-19 pandemic has been pending for seven months despite meeting two Chief Ministers and a principal secretary.

Solanki also said that his request was at first accepted and then denied on the ground that ambulances do not count as “medical items”.

“During Covid-19 pandemic, government had directed MLAs to spend Rs 50 lakh on the health sector. The government’s resolution stated that the money should be spent on medical items and machines for hospitals. During Covid we saw people were waiting for two days for an ambulance service. There were no ambulances in the villages,” said Solanki while speaking on discussions on budgetary demands in the House.

He further added, “When a number of our MLAs decided to allocate our grants for ambulances for community health centres and primary health centres, the government officials created hurdles. First they said yes, then they said ambulances are not medical items.”

“I first met Vijaybhai (former chief minister Vijay Rupani). He too agreed with me. I wrote a formal letter to him, but he was replaced. Then I met Bhupendra Patel (current chief minister). I met him thrice and every time he (Patel) would ask: Naushad is your work still pending. I also met KK Saheb (K Kailashnathan, chief principal secretary to CM). He too asked for the files. I fought for seven months, but that file never reached the Chief Minister’s Office,” added the MLA from Dasada assembly constituency.

Revenue minister Rajendra Trivedi while concluding the first day of discussion in the House spoke about the permission granted by the government in procuring ambulances using MLA grants without touching upon the seven month ordeal faced by the Congress MLA.

“From the MLA grants for the year 2021-22, a total of Rs 99.64 crore has been permitted to be spent for the health sector. Of this, 1,051 works have been cleared which includes purchase of 153 ambulances. Two of these ambulances are from my side,” Trivedi said, adding that the spending of MLA grants on Covid is credit to all legislators across party lines.

The Indian Express in May 2021 had reported how MLAs from across party lines had come forward to allocate their Local Area Development (LAD) funds for buying medical equipment for local government hospitals and health centres.

During Wednesday’s discussion Leader of the Opposition Sukhram Rathva said that the MLA and MP grants should be allowed to be used for development activities in a village. “The grants given to MLAs have certain guidelines. In many gram panchayats a lot of work is done on a 80:20 basis. But many panchayats are unable to pay the 20 percent money needed for the development work. If MLA funds or MP funds can be clubbed, then development works can happen,” Rathva said.