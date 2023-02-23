scorecardresearch
Thursday, Feb 23, 2023
Advertisement

Congress denied Leader of Opposition post in Gujarat Assembly

In the December 2022 elections of the Gujarat Assembly, the BJP had registered a historic victory by winning a record 156 of the 182 seats. The Congress party had won 17 seats

A letter in this regard was issued to the leader of the Congress Legislative Party and Anklav MLA Amit Chavda. (File Photo)
Listen to this article
Congress denied Leader of Opposition post in Gujarat Assembly
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Gujarat Assembly secretariat Wednesday made it clear that the Congress party will not get the position of the Leader of Opposition in the House as it does not have the requisite 10 per cent of the total seats in the House.

In the December 2022 elections of the Gujarat Assembly, the BJP had registered a historic victory by winning a record 156 of the 182 seats. The Congress party had won 17 seats.

A letter in this regard was issued by D M Patel, Secretary, Gujarat Assembly, to the leader of the Congress Legislative Party (CLP) and Anklav MLA Amit Chavda.

Speaking with The Indian Express, Chavda confirmed the letter was issued late Wednesday evening. Chavda said, “The letter from the Assembly Secretary has stated that because we do not have 10 per cent seats, we are not eligible to get the post (of LOP).”

Chavda said the Congress party had written a letter to Assembly Speaker Shankar Chaudhary on January 18 informing him about his appointment as the CLP leader with a request to appoint him as the LOP. He added they also sent two reminders in this regard to the office of the speaker.

Also Read
India among top 25 countries that export defence products: Rajnath
Gujarat slips from top to sixth place among states in FDI inflow
More Muslim girls married Hindu boys, converted: Cong MLA
CCTVs mandatory at certain establishments, Bill passed

Chavda said there is a rule and a tradition of giving the post of LOP to the second-largest party in the Gujarat Assembly. “The Congress party had in past given the post to the second largest party having 14 seats in the House…We will examine this communication in a legal way (and then decide accordingly),” he added.

First published on: 23-02-2023 at 09:33 IST
Next Story

Apple makes major progress on no-prick blood glucose tracking for its watch

Exclusive | Govt considers phased withdrawal of Army from Kashmir hinterland
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 23: Latest News
Advertisement
close