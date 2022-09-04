scorecardresearch
Sunday, Sep 04, 2022

Jolt to Congress: Gujarat Youth Cong President resigns day before Rahul’s state visit

Soon after Vaghela's resignation, Indian Youth Congress President Srinivas BV appointed Harpalsinh Chudashma the new president of Gujarat Youth Congress

Vaghela further stated the party is engaged in devotion towards "one family" (Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey)

Gujarat Youth Congress president Vishwanathsinh Vaghela resigned from the Congress alleging allotment of posts in exchange of money and the alleged control of the Gandhi family on the party, a day before the arrival of Rahul Gandhi in Ahmedabad.

Vaghela, who was appointed the president of Gujarat Pradesh Youth Congress in January, in his resignation letter said the party should organise a “Congress Jodo Yatra” instead of the “Bharat Jodo Yatra” scheduled to begin September 7. Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi will arrive in Ahmedabad Monday morning where he is scheduled to interact with booth workers and also deliberate the candidates’ list ahead of Gujarat Assembly elections 2022.

According to Congress sources, Vaghela had a rift with Indravijaysinh Gohil, one of the seven working presidents of the Gujarat Congress. In his six-page-long resignation letter, Vaghela hinted that several leaders within the party were trying to sabotage his prospects after his appointment as the Gujarat Youth Congress president. “In 2016, I had successfully contested for the state general secretary (post) of Gujarat Youth Congress and in 2021, I contested for the president’s post and won. In both the elections, I had collected Rs 1.7 crore from my group and given to the party after which I was given these posts. You could say that the Congress had sold these big posts to me (sic),” wrote Vaghela.

“After I was given the responsibility in January this year, I started working for the youth of Gujarat; however, I was made a victim of internal politics by the senior leaders of Congress. Such leaders who had supported me during the elections of Gujarat Youth Congress president, their rival leaders within the Congress started to target me. I remember that once in March I had tried to gherao the Gujarat Vidhansabha in Gandhinagar. However, these rival leaders ensured that enough workers didn’t reach the spot and conspired to defeat the event (sic),” added Vaghela.

He further stated the party is engaged in devotion towards “one family”.

“As an undergraduate student in 2004, I joined National Students Union of India (NSUI) and have been serving the Congress for the past 18 years. The reason for me to join the party was that since childhood, we were told that Congress party leaders had given independence to India. I realised through time that such leaders who had given us independence had left Congress in 1969 due to Indira Gandhi. Today, the party’s main offices have pictures of Nehru, Indira, Rajiv, Sonia, Rahul and Priyanka hung on walls and devotion towards them is observed. Today’s Congress has been reduced to doing devotion towards one family instead of serving the country,” said Vaghela.

First published on: 04-09-2022 at 10:05:28 pm
Ahead of teacher’s day, Manish Sisodia meets principals, discusses way forward for Delhi govt schools

A good day in court, a faint political stirring
