Congress, BJP throw jibes at each other over J&K political ties

Citing Bollywood movie ‘The Kashmir Files’ both Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress on Wednesday took potshots at each other in Gujarat Assembly for entering into political alliances in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) despite the crisis faced by Kashmiri Pandits.

The topic was first raised by Hitu Kanodia, actor-turned-politician representing BJP from Idar constituency in North Gujarat, in the House.

“Considering the atrocities meted out against Kashmiri Pandits, Congress should not have joined hands with such people. This should not have happened. People should see Kashmir files to understand their (Kashmiri Pandit’s) pain,” Kanodia said during his speech on budgetary demands in the House.

The remarks from BJP MLA comes after Chief Minister Bhup-endra Patel made “Kashmir Files” tax-free in Gujarat.

During his speech in the state legislature, Congress MLA Punja Vansh said, “When Kashmiri Pandits fled, the question to be asked is who all were running the government in alliance in Delhi.”

Senior MLA Bhupendrasinh Chudas-ama interrupted Vansh’s speech and said, “I want to put on record that during that time BJP was not running a government in alliance with anyone. It was Narasimha Rao’s government that was in power.”

In retort, CJ Chavda, Congress MLA, said,“We also share the grief of Kashmiri Pandits. But you need to be reminded that BJP had aligned with Mufti Mohammed Sayeed’s PDP (Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party )for coming to power in J&K. You didn’t remember that you should not join forces with Mufti Mohammed Sayeed who used to be pro-Pakistan. ”