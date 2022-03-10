Cong mlas Applaud BJP MLA says Bharatnet not working in any Dabhoi village

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) Shailesh Mehta criticised the government’s implementation of BharatNet project in the state Assembly, alleging that it is not working in a single village in his constituency.

BharatNet is a Government of India project providing broadband Internet services to rural areas.

Mehta, who represents Dabhoi assembly constituency, said,“My constituency also has rural areas. I had myself inaugurated the scheme in Dabhoi panchayat. The project is good and people can benefit. But why do projects shutdown, after starting?”

“When we inquired about the lack of broadband connectivity yesterday, we came to know that the contract had expired,” said Mehta who was applauded by Congress MLAs sitting on Opposition benches.

The MLA said that the BharatNet project provides internet connectivity to public distribution shops, government offices and police stations, located in gram panchayats. “But currently, this project is not working in a single village in my constituency,” he added.

However, the MLA appreciated state government efforts in connecting 7,974 villages (till February 2022) under Phase-II of the project that was started by the Government of India in 2015. “This is more than the target of 7,692 villages,” he added.

The MLA also pointed out that a provision of Rs 100 crore was made in the state budget for this project, while an additional Rs 73 crore has been provided in budget proposals for the year 2022-23.

Finance minister Kanu Desai did not counter the BJP MLA in the Assembly.