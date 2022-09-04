scorecardresearch
Cong corporator and chief of Porbandar fishing body joins AAP before polls

A release from AAP said that people from various communities, religion, occupation and honest leaders from other parties are joining AAP and the name of Jungi has been added to the list.

The AAP release said that Jungi joined the party after being impressed by the ideals and work of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (File Photo)

A Congress corporators (pls remove this) from Chhaya nagarpalika in Porbandar district and president of Porbandar Fishing Boats Association, Jivanbhai Jungi, joined Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday, just months before the state Assembly polls due in December. Dealing another blow to the party in the state.

The AAP release said that Jungi joined the party after being impressed by the ideals and work of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

A native of Porbandar, Jungi is a noted leader of the fishing community and is associated with a number of fishermen groups. Jungi is also known for his efforts in bringing back fishermen caught by Pakistan authorities from the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL).

He is also known for his humanitarian work of performing last rites of unclaimed bodies, the release said adding that he cremated 53 people who died of Covid-19.

