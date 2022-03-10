Cong attacks govt’s ‘false claims’ on employment after BJP tables data in Assembly

Opposition Congress targeted ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday on the issue of providing employment to youths in the state and alleged that the government’s claims of providing jobs to lakhs of people has proven to be false.

The attack on the ruling party came following a set answers given by ruling BJP to starred questions raised by Congress MLAs during Question Hour in Gujarat Assembly on Wednesday.

As per the answers to the questions put before Gujarat Assembly, as on December 2021, there are total 3,64,252 educated/semi educated ‘unemployed’ or ’employment seekers’ registered with the office of District Employment Exchange in 33 districts of the state.

Against that, a total of 1,278 persons were given government jobs through the offices of the employment exchanges in the last two years. The government replies also informed that a total of 5,01,448 persons were provided private jobs through the offices of the employment exchanges.

As per these replies, there are 16 districts in which not a single government job was provided. These districts are Bharuch, Narmada, Tapi, Surat, Navsari, Valsad, Morbi, Kheda, Dahod, Junagadh, Mahisagar, Panch-mahal, Vadodara, Dang, Kutch and Anand.

The government put a rider to the answer of each question that the figures of government jobs are those jobs which were provided through the offices of employment exchanges and excluded other government recruitments.

In a press statement, Congress said, “The claims of the state government about providing lakhs of jobs and do recruitments following a 10-year recruitment calendar have proven false.”