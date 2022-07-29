Cong, AAP corner Gujarat govt for terming hooch tragedy victims deaths due to ‘chemical poisoning’

Days after over 42 persons died in the hooch tragedy, the opposition parties continued to corner the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Friday over the decision of the state government to term the incident as “chemical poisoning” deaths and demanded immediate ex gratia relief for the victims’ families.

Gujarat Congress spokesperson Manish Doshi criticised the decision of the state government to refer to the hooch tragedy deaths as those caused by “chemical poisoning”. He further asked why the police lodged FIRs under the Prohibition Act if the deaths were indeed due to “chemical poisoning”.

“The shameless BJP government has termed the laththakand (hooch tragedy) as chemical poisoning deaths as a means to cover up their antics in the past 27 years. After 148 persons were killed in the 2009 Ahmedabad Laththakand, the Justice Mehta commission had lashed out at the BJP for their failure to implement the prohibition policy,” Doshi said at a press conference in Rajiv Gandhi Bhawan Friday.

“Even today, such a tragedy has occurred due to their failures. If the state government is adamant on calling it a ‘methanol chemical’ tragedy, then why is it not taking any action against the excise officials concerned with methanol chemical,” said Doshi.

He questioned if the government has maintained a database of history-sheeters and bootleggers in the state. “Whenever such a tragedy occurs, the BJP government comes up with some new notification order. Why is it not maintaining a database of bootleggers, history sheeters, hooch manufacturers and other anti-social elements present in each taluka in Gujarat? BJP must answer if its police maintains a database/register of such people and what is the overall number in the state,” said Doshi.

A delegation of Congress leaders reached Rojid village in Botad to interact with the victims’ families Friday.

Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Gujarat president Gopal Italia demanded immediate ex gratia relief for over 42 persons who died in Botad and Ahmedabad villages due to the hooch tragedy.

“The widows and fatherless children of this hooch tragedy must be given immediate financial assistance. So many died in the Laththakand and it has been almost a week now but the state home minister Harsh Sanghavi has not found the time to interact with the victims’ families. The families must be provided compensation at the earliest,” said Italia in a video message.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter: “Several homes have been destroyed due to consumption of spurious liquor in ‘dry’ Gujarat. This is a matter of grave concern. Who are the ones openly carrying on this business of intoxication in the land of Gandhi and Patel? Who are those in power giving patronage to such mafia (sic).”