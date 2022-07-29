Cong, AAP corner Gujarat govt for terming hooch tragedy victims deaths due to ‘chemical poisoning’

July 29, 2022 7:26:54 pm
Days after over 42 persons died in the hooch tragedy, the opposition parties continued to corner the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Friday over the decision of the state government to term the incident as “chemical poisoning” deaths and demanded immediate ex gratia relief for the victims’ families.
Gujarat Congress spokesperson Manish Doshi criticised the decision of the state government to refer to the hooch tragedy deaths as those caused by “chemical poisoning”. He further asked why the police lodged FIRs under the Prohibition Act if the deaths were indeed due to “chemical poisoning”.
“The shameless BJP government has termed the laththakand (hooch tragedy) as chemical poisoning deaths as a means to cover up their antics in the past 27 years. After 148 persons were killed in the 2009 Ahmedabad Laththakand, the Justice Mehta commission had lashed out at the BJP for their failure to implement the prohibition policy,” Doshi said at a press conference in Rajiv Gandhi Bhawan Friday.
“Even today, such a tragedy has occurred due to their failures. If the state government is adamant on calling it a ‘methanol chemical’ tragedy, then why is it not taking any action against the excise officials concerned with methanol chemical,” said Doshi.
Subscriber Only Stories
He questioned if the government has maintained a database of history-sheeters and bootleggers in the state. “Whenever such a tragedy occurs, the BJP government comes up with some new notification order. Why is it not maintaining a database of bootleggers, history sheeters, hooch manufacturers and other anti-social elements present in each taluka in Gujarat? BJP must answer if its police maintains a database/register of such people and what is the overall number in the state,” said Doshi.
A delegation of Congress leaders reached Rojid village in Botad to interact with the victims’ families Friday.
Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Gujarat president Gopal Italia demanded immediate ex gratia relief for over 42 persons who died in Botad and Ahmedabad villages due to the hooch tragedy.
“The widows and fatherless children of this hooch tragedy must be given immediate financial assistance. So many died in the Laththakand and it has been almost a week now but the state home minister Harsh Sanghavi has not found the time to interact with the victims’ families. The families must be provided compensation at the earliest,” said Italia in a video message.
Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter: “Several homes have been destroyed due to consumption of spurious liquor in ‘dry’ Gujarat. This is a matter of grave concern. Who are the ones openly carrying on this business of intoxication in the land of Gandhi and Patel? Who are those in power giving patronage to such mafia (sic).”
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Gandhinagar News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Smriti Irani defamation suit: Amid bar row, Delhi HC asks Congress leaders to remove social media posts
Australia beat India by three wickets
This delightful Janhvi Kapoor film commits to its loopiness
Soumitra Chatterjee, Naseeruddin make this legal drama engaging
How Myanmar's junta is using Chinese facial recognition technPremium
'It is too early to talk about mass vaccination against Monkeypox'
Europe's forgotten conflict that threatens the survival of BosniaPremium
Latest News
China’s Xi warns Biden over Taiwan, calls for cooperation
Kareena Kapoor: ‘I’m never running away from the fact that I’m 42’
US reaches deal with Moderna for omicron Covid-19 vaccine
Drone visual of Napier Bridge decked up like chessboard goes viral. Watch video
Spain to propose to EU a cap on carbon emission permit prices, PM says
15 dead in Appalachian flooding, toll expected to rise
JEE Main Session2 Day 5 analysis: Exam rated moderate; Chemistry questions largely NCERT based
Mumbai: Fire breaks out at film set in Andheri
Why US Vice President Kamala Harris described her attire, stated her pronouns at a meeting
Modi in town, friend-less OPS surfaces in hoarding, ad with him
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury apologises to President Murmu for ‘rashtrapatni’ remark, says it was ‘slip of tongue’
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin seeks PM Modi’s help to host Asian Beach Games in Chennai