Communal tension after 27-year-old’s death: VHP bandh uneventful in Dhandhuka; two murder suspects held

The Ahmedabad Rural district police Thursday arrested two persons in connection with the murder of 27-year-old Kishan Bharwad (Boliya) on January 25.

According to the Dhandhuka police, Bharwad was shot dead by two unidentified bike-borne assailants as he, along with his cousin Bhaumik Boliya, was passing by the Modhwada locality of Dhandhuka town around 5:30 pm on a two-wheeler on Tuesday.

Bhaumik, who later lodged a police complaint in this regard, said he could not identify the assailants. However, he indicated that the murder could be traced to Bharwad’s social media post around 15 days back.

Some people from “another religion” were hurt by Bharwad’s social media post and had lodged a complaint against him, Bhaumik claimed. “He (Bharwad) faced police action on that complaint and had even apologised for the post,” said Boliya.

Meanwhile, communal tension gripped the Dhandhuka town of Ahmedabad Rural district Thursday following a call for bandh by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) to protest the murder of Kishan Bharwad (Boliya) by two unidentified assailants

“The call of bandh in Dhandhuka was totally successful. Our senior Gujarat leaders Ashok Raval, Rajesh Patel, Jwalit Mehta and Nalin Patel visited Dhandhuka today and also met the family of deceased Bharwad,” said VHP spokesperson Hitendrasinh Rajput. Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi also, in a social media post, assured speedy justice to the family of the deceased.

Rajput also felt the murder was related to Bharwad’s social media post. “After his post, Bharwad had apologised and even put a video of the same on social media. Yet, some extremist elements had threatened him that they would take revenge,” said Rajput.

“We have demanded immediate arrest of the culprits and trial of the case on fast track,” he added.

Police sources said investigations were on to ascertain if the murder was a fall out of the social media post. “Dhandhuka has remained peaceful during the call of bandh today. We have arrested two persons (the one who fired at Bharwad and the one who was riding the two-wheeler) in connection with the case. Further investigations are on,” said Virendra Yadav, Superintendent of Police (Ahmedabad Rural).