Committed to ensure that onion farmers do not face loss: minister

The state government is committed to ensure that onion farmers get appropriate rates for their produce, said senior minister and spokesperson of the Gujarat government Rushikesh Patel on Wednesday, adding that the government would soon make an announcement in that regard.

An official release quoted the minister as saying that the market rates of onion are fluctuating since the produce stored in May was utilised in October-November and now the kharif produce of onion from Maharashtra and Rajasthan is coming to the market. Patel added that due to these, onion farmers are not getting appropriate rates.

At present, the minister said that the farmers are getting Rs 5 per kg of onion that is lesser than the production cost and that the government will soon take a decision to ensure that the farmers do not sustain loss.

Patel said that the average acreage of onion in Gujarat has been 64,646 hectares in the past five years, whereas, in 2022-23, it went up to 69,779 hectares. The expected production of onion this year is estimated at around 17.36 lakh metric tonnes.

With this, Patel also announced that the state government will also deliberate on the possibility of lower rates of potato in the state owing to bumper crop so that the farmers do not face loss.

Quoting Patel, an official release stated that the average acreage of potato in Gujarat in the past five years is 1,25,000 hectares. This year, it added, the acerage is 1.31 lakh hectare resulting in production of 40.26 lakh metric tonnes of potato.