Monday, August 01, 2022

Coasts completely safe, Gujarat ATS is doing commendable job: BJP

The ruling party’s statement came in the wake of social media posts by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi raising questions over recovery of huge drug consignments from Mundra port.

By: Express News Service | Gandhinagar |
August 2, 2022 1:41:57 am
Gujarat BJP Monday stated that under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi, Gujarat ATS has been doing a comendable job on checking smuggling of drugs from coastal border, adding that Gujarat coast has become “completely safe”.

On Monday, Gandhi posted figures of three drug recoveries allegedly worth around Rs 22,000 crore at Mundra port since September 2021 on the social media.

“Which are the people in the government of double engine who are providing protection to drugs and liquor mafias? Why the youths of Gujarat are being pushed into addiction,” Gandhi said.

The Congress leader also raised question in this regard while stating if the law and order situation in Gujarat has collapsed.

In an apparent reply to this, the Gujarat BJP issued video statement of its state spokesperson Yamal Vyas saying, “Under the guidance of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi, Gujarat ATS is doing a comendable work. In collaboration with the Coast Guard, they have registered more than 400 cases under the NDPS Act in the past six months. More than 600 persons have been arrested for smuggling of drugs that include Pakistani, Iranian, Afghan and Nigerian citizens.”

“Value of 25,000 kilograms of drugs caught in the international market is more than Rs 5,000 crore.

Gujarat’s coast has become completely safe and it is a big event in the direction of stopping country’s youth from getting addicted to drugs,” he added.

Taking a dig at Opposition Congress, Vyas said, “When Gujarat police is doing such good work, what is the problem of Congress? When youths of entire country are being stopped from drug addiction, Congress is opposing it, which is condemnable.”

First published on: 02-08-2022 at 01:41:57 am

