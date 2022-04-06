CM will take decision that won’t cause difficulty to anyone: Jitu Vaghani

Gujarat government spokesperson and senior minister Jitu Vaghani on Tuesday said that Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel will take a decision on the Gujarat Cattle Control (Keeping and Moving) in Urban Areas Bill, 2022 that “will not cause difficulty” to maldharis, cattle, or anyone else.

“People from Maldhari community met the CM yesterday. Today also, he (the CM) discussed it (the Bill) with the ministers. A decision will be taken on the proposed law that will not cause difficulty to anyone; neither Maldharis, nor cattle nor anyone else,” Vaghani said on Tuesday.

Vaghani’s statement comes a day after BJP state unit chief C R Paatil requested the chief minister to reconsider the Bill.

Speaking to media persons after the weekly state Cabinet meeting, Vaghani said that the issue of the Bill was discussed in the meeting.

Vaghani said that the leaders of the Maldhari community are also going to meet the CM Wednesday and special discussion will be held on the issue.

He added that the Bill contains provisions to ensure no one faces any difficulty but insisted that if more clarity is needed on its provisions then steps will be taken to ensure the same.

Vaghani warded off queries about whether the state government will amend the proposed law or withdraw it.

On March 31, the Gujarat Assembly passed The Gujarat Cattle Control (Keeping and Moving) in Urban Areas Bill, 2022, by a majority following a marathon discussion amid stiff opposition from the Congress.

The proposed law is being widely opposed by the Maldhari community in the state.

Following representations by the leaders of Maldhari community seeking withdrawal of the Bill, Paatil said on Monday that he was convinced that their demand has got substance and that there was no need to have a special law for stray cattle since the prevailing legal provisions in municipal corporations were sufficient to deal with the issue.

He also expressed confidence that in the next assembly session, the law will be withdrawn.

The Bill, if ratified, will apply to the eight municipal corporations and 162 municipality jurisdictions. It has penal provisions of upto two years of imprisonment and a maximum fine of Rs 5 lakh.