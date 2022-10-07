CM Patel launches PM Gatishakti Gujarat

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel Thursday launched the Gujarat PM Gatishakti portal, becoming the first state in the country to do so to implement the PM GatiShakti National Master Plan to strengthen the infrastructure landscape while also ensuring not only ease of doing business but also ease of living, an official release stated.

It was launched at a seminar on the subject at GIFT City in Gandhinagar in the presence of Minister of State for Industries Jagdish Panchal, Chief Secretary Pankaj Kumar, Additional Chief Secretary (Ports and Transport) M K Das and Chief Executive Officer of Gujarat Infrastructure Development Board (GIDB) Avantika Singh.

The CM also revealed the details of various initiatives in the field of infrastructure of road connectivity in the state such as Pragati Path, Vikas Path, Kisan Path and Pravasi Path, in addition to similar such initiatives in various sectors such as port, water grid network, digital infrastructure and power.

Chief Secretary Kumar said the portal is going to be a game-changer that would give a new direction to infrastructure planning and ease of doing business. He added that the portal will help in taking decisions and its monitoring. Through this portal, he said, industrial facilitation could be done in land acquisition and inter-departmental coordination.

The portal has more than 500 layers that includes more than 21 departments of the state government and more than 25 departments of the Central government, the release quoted Avantika Singh as saying.