Wednesday, Aug 24, 2022

CM Buhpendra Patel felicitated by two OBC communities in Gandhinagar

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. (Express file photo)

Gujarat Chief Minister Buhpendra Patel was felicitated by two Other Backward Class (OBC) communities at two separate functions organised by the two communities (Vishvakarma and Rana) in Gandhinagar, on Wednesday.

As per a release from the Chief Minister’s Office, following his felicitation by the Vishvakarma community, the CM addressed the gathering where he highlighted various decisions taken by his government for the welfare of the backward and other communities in the state. He also mentioned the Covid management done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi that was taken note of by various countries of the world.

Minister of State for Industries Jagdish Vishvakarma was also present. The minister called upon the Vishvakarma community to contribute more to state’s industrial growth and take advantage of various policies of the state government.

At the Rana community’s event, the CM stated that through various schemes, the Gujarat government has worked for the social and economic uplift of people of various communities.

The CM also said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has seen digital revolution and increased usage of renewable energy.

The function was attended by former minister Ranjit Gilitwala and BJP MLA Arvind Rana. Chairman of Gujarat BJP’s OBC Morcha Uday Kangad was present at both the functions.

Gujarat BJP president CR Paatil, in a tweet on Wednesday, expressed the commitment of the BJP on OBC reservation, and said, “The BJP is firm and committed for OBC reservation. (We) Will make a strong presentation for reservation before the state government appointed Commission whenever the latter calls (us) for the discussion.”

Last month, the Gujarat government appointed an independent Commission, headed by a former High Court judge, to decide the percentage of OBC reservation in state local bodies.

First published on: 25-08-2022 at 04:14:54 am
