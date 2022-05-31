scorecardresearch
Monday, May 30, 2022
CM Bhupendra Patel felicitates IPL champions Gujarat Titans

Gujarat Titans defeated Rajasthan Royals in the final of IPL at Narendra Modi Stadium in Motera.

By: Express News Service | Gandhinagar |
May 31, 2022 5:06:25 am
Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel

A day after it won its maiden title of Indian Premier League (IPL) Sunday, players of Gujarat Titans were felicitated by state Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel at his official residence in Gandhinagar, on Monday.

Minister of State for Home and Youth, Sports and Cultural activities, Harsh Sanghavi was also present on the occasion. Patel shared some light moments related to cricket on the occasion.

