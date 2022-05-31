CM Bhupendra Patel felicitates IPL champions Gujarat Titans

By: Express News Service | Gandhinagar |
May 31, 2022 5:06:25 am
A day after it won its maiden title of Indian Premier League (IPL) Sunday, players of Gujarat Titans were felicitated by state Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel at his official residence in Gandhinagar, on Monday.
Gujarat Titans defeated Rajasthan Royals in the final of IPL at Narendra Modi Stadium in Motera.
Minister of State for Home and Youth, Sports and Cultural activities, Harsh Sanghavi was also present on the occasion. Patel shared some light moments related to cricket on the occasion.
The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
