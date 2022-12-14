CM Bhupendra Patel, Council of Ministers assume office in Gujarat

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel Tuesday took charge of his office, a day after he was administered the oath of office and secrecy.

According to an official release, Patel took charge of his office at Swarnim Sankul-1 at the New Secretariat complex while offering floral tributes to idols of Simandhar Swami and Dada Bhagwan. The ministers of Patel’s cabinet also were present as he took charge.

Later, the ministers also took charge of their offices at Swarnim Sankul-1 & 2 Tuesday. CM Patel, too, visited all the ministers in their chambers as he wished them. The CM also interacted with people in the corridors of Swarnim Sankul-1 & 2.

Later in the day, the CM also virtually participated in a programme organised as part of a celebration to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Maharshi Aurobindo. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the programme while also releasing a commemorative coin and stamp in honour of Maharshi Aurobindo. CM Patel is a member of a high-level committee headed by PM Modi for the event.

Patel is also scheduled to hold a one-on-one review meeting with additional chief secretaries of all the departments of the state government. Chief Secretary Pankaj Kumar, Principal Chief Secretary to the CM K Kailashnathan and the senior officers of the Chief Minister’s Office will also attend the meeting.

Patel has taken charge of the Chief Minister’s Office for the second time after the BJP registered a historic win in the elections to the Gujarat Assembly by winning 156 of the 182 seats. The CM and 16 of his ministers had taken oath of office and secrecy during a grand function at Helipad Ground in the New Secretariat Complex.