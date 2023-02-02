Clerk exam paper leak accused involved in other similar scams: Jadeja

Demanding an investigation into all new recruitments in Gujarat after 2014, question paper leak scam whistleblower Yuvarajsinh Jadeja alleged that three accused arrested in the junior clerk exam paper leak were also directly involved in similar scams, including the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE), National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET), staff selection exams, Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) and other online examinations, over the past years.

“The arrest of Bhaskar Chaudhary, Ketan Barot and Hardik Sharma by the (Gujarat) Anti-Terrorist Squad is appreciated. But there are others involved (apart from the ones arrested), and should be arrested soon…Chaudhary and his gang were also involved in issuing fake certificates in other universities in Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh for exams such as for multi-purpose health workers and other engineering exams. A sting operation was also conducted a year ago for a similar scam,” Jadeja, who is also a member of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), said in a media interaction Thursday.

He added, “We have a clear demand that when the new law is enforced (on paper leaks), investigation on all the new recruitments post 2014 should be done either by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) or Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) directly”.

Calling Barot a “mastermind” of such scams in Aravalli, Jadeja said he was in contact with other culprits from the district who ran similar scams. “Nearly 300 people were recruited in the energy department through a systematic online exam scam,” he alleged. Jadeja linked Manhar Patel, who was named an accused in a 2018 FIR in the LRD paper leak case, to those involved in Aravalli.