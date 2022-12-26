CID to write to INTERPOL over Gujarat man’s death on US border

Days after the reported death of a Kalol resident while trying to cross the US-Mexico border, the Crime Investigation Department (CID) Gandhinagar Monday decided to write to the INTERPOL seeking more details about his death and his family members.

According to media reports from Mexico, Brijkumar Yadav, 38, who works as an accountant in a private firm in Kalol, had allegedly fallen to death while scaling a wall on the US-Mexico border near Tijuana, sometime before December 15.

Yadav was accompanied by his wife Pooja and their three-year-old son Tanmay while crossing to US, the report said.

The family had gone to Mexico on a tourist visa, Additional DGP (CID, Crime and Railways) RB Brahmbhatt told The Indian Express Monday.

Also Read | Days after death at US border, a family in Gujarat waits for word

Brahmbhatt said that Yadav’s wife Pooja is in San Diego, while their son is in a hospital in Tijuana.

“We have got the passport detail of Brijkumar Yadav, his wife, Pooja, and their son. We are going to write to the International Criminal Police Organization (INTERPOL), on these details on Monday,” he added.

Yadav’s sister-in-law Sushila, had told this paper Saturday that the family had left on November 18, saying they were “going on a trip”.

They last heard from Pooja on December 17, saying her husband had died of a heart attack.

Advertisement

Yadav was a resident of Chhatral area near Kalol in Gandhinagar and hails from Pathak Purwa village in Uttar Pradesh’s Gonda district. Brijkumar earned a monthly salary of Rs 15,000 and Pooja as a teacher at a private school for Rs 20,000 a month.

“CID is the nodal agency to intimate with the INTERPOL in such cases,” said Brahmbhatt, adding they were doing the preliminary enquiry”.

“All we know is that the family went to Mexico on a tourist visa. The investigation is still going on,” he added.

INTERPOL assists law enforcement agencies in each of its195 member countries to combat all forms of transnational crime.