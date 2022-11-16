Chaudhary community says Vipul will decide which party to support

In a show of strength before the assembly elections in Gujarat, nearly two lakh Anjana Chaudhary community members gathered at Charada village in Gandhinagar and pledged support to Vipul Chaudhary, former home minister and former chairman of Dudhsagar Dairy, who is currently in jail.

The influential community, which has a significant presence in over 30 assembly seats in North Gujarat, however, did not reveal their political allegiance for the upcoming polls and decided to wait for Vipul to step out of prison later this month.

Vipul was arrested in September 2022 for alleged irregularities worth Rs 800 crore during his tenure as Dudhsagar Dairy chairman.

Around two lakh members of the community from 1,253 villages who are largely into farming and milk production gathered under the banner of Arbuda Sena, formed by Vipul a year ago. The occasion was the 103rd birth anniversary of Mansinh Chaudhary, Vipul’s father and the founder of Dudhsagar Dairy.

“Vipul bhai continues to be a member of the BJP but we have not been told about the political stance for upcoming elections. Arbuda Sena has members from the BJP, Congress and the AAP, but we will all follow his decision,” said Moghji Chaudhary, a close aide of Vipul Chaudhary and a former chairman of Dudhsagar Dairy in the adjoining Mehsana district.

“He has not instructed us that he will fight polls. He is our chief and whatever decision is made by him, we will stand by it,” said Moghjibhai adding that the community would like him to contest and represent them in the legislature.

“We are expecting that Vipulbhai will step out of jail on November 21,” he said after the event concluded.

Advertisement

When asked why some speakers were not allowed to make political comments from the stage, Moghji said, “It was a social event to celebrate the birth anniversary of Mansinh Chaudhary. It was not a political platform and so if someone says anything that would be inappropriate. We have been operating this organisation for last two months in the absence of Vipul Chaudhary, and so it is our responsibility to see that nothing goes wrong.”

Speaking at the event where a garlanded white turban was placed on a seat kept reserved for Vipul Chaudhary at the centre of the dais, Moghji said, “Many people even tried to see that this gathering does not happen. I am confident that our lion (Vipul Chaudhary) will come out (of prison). Someone with a party’s mandate is not our leader.” He, however, did not name any party.

The Dudhsagar Dairy is being ruled by members associated with the BJP and in the past both Vipul Chaudhary and Moghji Chaudhary have agitated against the present leadership in the dairy, which is one of the largest in the country. After Vipul’s arrest, the Congress rallied behind the former party member (Vipul had quit Congress in September 2007) and organised an event in his support at “Ma Arbuda Bhavan” campus in Mehsana in October 2022.

Advertisement

Leaders of Arbuda Sena from Banaskantha, Patan, Sabarkantha, Mehsana and Gandhinagar also spoke at the event Tuesday and asked the community to stand united behind Vipul. “The Sena was not formed for politics. But with elections round the corner, the community cannot stay away from politics,” said Shankar Chaudhary from Patan.