Centre provided CRPF for demolition drive in Devbhumi Dwarka: Amit Shah

The Central government had made available the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) to the Gujarat government during its demolition drive in Devbhumi Dwarka last month, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said in an interview to Gujarati news channel GTPL telecasted Thursday. Shah, however, added the need to utilise CRPF did not arise in the drive.

Last month, the Gujarat government had carried out a demolition drive of unauthorised encroachments in the coastal areas of the Devbhumi Dwarka district.

Asked how much guidance the Central government had given for the drive, Shah said, “There is no question of Centre’s guidance. It is a decision of the Gujarat government. And the Gujarat government has implemented it. I want to congratulate Bhupendrabhai (Patel) and Harshbhai (Sanghavi). (They) removed the encroachment in the form of a fake mazar that was erected at such a place which is connected with people’s faith…The role of the government of India could be to the extent of providing them CRPF. They (Gujarat government) sought it and we provided it. But its need did not arise.”

In connection with BJP’s preparations for the Assembly elections, Shah said the party is setting up a war room in Gandhinagar connected with call centres at each district and constituency level.

“This time we have decided to create a war room in Gandhinagar and call centres in each assembly constituency and district. Work has already started for it. In districts, a call centre of minimum 100 persons will be set up. In each assembly constituency, a call centre of 15 persons will be created. It will get feedback on programmes, slogans and campaign-related matters and send it up. Based on that, work will be done to form campaign strategy for district and assembly constituencies,” Shah said.