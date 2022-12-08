scorecardresearch
Thursday, Dec 08, 2022

Gujarat results 2022: Celebrations begin at BJP headquarters in Gujarat, Modi flavour reigns

Many senior party leaders were already at the party headquarters in Gandhinagar and Gujarat party president C R Paatil and Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel were expected to reach the office around 2 pm.

BJP workers wearing orange caps and scarves thronged the party office. Party members were seen dancing to various party songs centred around Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and also chanting 'Modi, Modi' and 'Bharat Mata ki jai. A band of guitarists also performed at the party office. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)
Celebrations began at the Gujarat BJP headquarters Shree Kamalam in Gandhinagar Thursday morning as the ruling party was leading in 149 of the 182 seats in the Assembly polls.

As the counting progresses, the BJP is set to better its tally of 99 seats in the 2017 elections. According to the latest figures, the Congress was leading in 22 seats and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in seven.

BJP workers wearing orange caps and scarves thronged the party office. Party members were seen dancing to various party songs centred around Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and also chanting ‘Modi, Modi’ and ‘Bharat Mata ki jai. A band of guitarists also performed at the party office. The party was confident of victory and the preparations for celebrations began Wednesday.

BJP workers also started bursting fire crackers. Many senior party leaders were already at the party office and Gujarat party president C R Paatil and Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel were expected to reach the office around 2 pm.

Meanwhile, sources said the party is likely to hold a huge public meeting at its Ahmedabad city office in Khanpur area. This office used to be the BJP’s state headquarters earlier.

Earlier, the exit poll figures also showed the BJP was set to better its 2017 numbers and the AAP would open its account in a small but significant way. According to the India Today-Axis My India, the BJP will get 129-151 seats and the Congress between 16 to 30. The AAP, it said, will get 9 to 21 seats. The Republic-P Marq survey said the BJP will get 128-148 seats, the Congress 30-42 and the AAP 2-10. The survey by TV 9 Gujarati said the BJP will get 125-130 seats, Congress 40-50 seats and the AAP 3-5 seats. The ABP News-C Voter survey said the BJP will get 128-140 seats, the Congress 31-43 and the AAP 3-11.

First published on: 08-12-2022 at 12:18:21 pm
