CCTVs mandatory at certain establishments, Bill passed

The Gujarat Public Safety (Measures) Enforcement Bill, 2022, that seeks to make installation of CCTV cameras mandatory for certain category of establishments was unanimously passed in the Gujarat Assembly on Wednesday. The state government said it would soon deploy “face-detection cameras”, especially on state borders.

Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi tabled the Bill that seeks to allow law enforcement agencies to access the video footage from Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras for the purpose of prevention, detection and investigation of criminal cases.

These CCTV cameras will be set up in commercial and industrial establishments, religious places, educational institutions, hospitals, sports complexes, railway stations, bus stations, places of organised congregations and other establishments that attract a large number of people and are vulnerable to crime and security threat, the minister said.

Pointing out how CCTVs have so far helped the Gujarat police, Sanghavi said, “The CCTVs set up under the VISHWAS project have helped solve cases related to accidents, hit-and-run, missing children, kidnapping, theft and others. Under the second phase of VISHWAS project, the government will set up 9,000 CCTVs in 2,033 locations across 51 municipalities.”

“In the coming days, the Gujarat government will instal face-detection cameras. If the criminal passes by the camera, it will recognise the person and alert the police control room,” he added. The Bill also has a provision to store the video footage for 30 days. These cameras have to be installed at entry and exit points of the establishments and their designated parking areas.

Establishments failing to comply with the law will be charged a Rs 10,000 penalty for the first month and Rs 25,000 per month for subsequent defaults. Rules for implementing the Act shall be laid before the state legislature as soon as they are made, states the Bill.

Pradeepsinh Jadeja, former minister of state for Home in the Rupani government, said that these CCTV systems were in addition to the 10,000 body cameras given to Gujarat police personnel. He said cctv footage, including those captured by drones, have helped in tracking and solving cases.

The Congress party extended its support in passing the Bill, while Congress MLA and chief whip of the party CJ Chavda raised objections during his speech and said that he was not sure about the “intention” of the government that can use the CCTVs “to spy on its own citizens as it happened with Pegasus spyware”.

Another Congress MLA Paresh Dhanani said that despite the existing CCTV network, the crime rate in Gujarat have only risen and there has been no reduction in the flow of illegal liquor and drugs. He said despite the government implementing “Digital India”, it was able to check cyber crimes. He added that small businesses will find it difficult to install and maintain CCTVs.