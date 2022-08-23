scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, August 22, 2022

Campaign for party, get pay hike if AAP wins: Kejriwal to cops, conductors, power officials

Kejriwal added his party would give a compensation of Rs 1 crore to police personnel who gives their life on duty.

Aam Aadmi Party convener Arvind Kejriwal (File)

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener Arvind Kejriwal called upon Gujarat Police personnel, state transport drivers and conductors as well as electricity department staff to “campaign for AAP”, assuring that “if chosen to power, the party fulfil their demands”.

“Recently, I held a press conference in Gujarat where I said that the demands for grade pay of police personnel is a just demand that should be met. All police personnel changed their WhatsApp display pictures to my image. The Gujarat government panicked and announced that it has accepted the grade pay demands of the police personnel,” said Kejriwal at a townhall event in Himmatnagar of Sabarkantha.

“However, since their intentions were wrong, they did not give them grade pay but only allowance. I request the police to accept allowance from these people but campaign for us the next three months. If chosen to power, we will give you grade pay,” he added.

Kejriwal added his party would give a compensation of Rs 1 crore to police personnel who gives their life on duty. “Our ST bus drivers and conductors are unhappy with the salary. Within one month of coming to power in Gujarat, we will increase their salaries. For the next three months, they must promote our party to each passenger who boards their bus. Similarly, electricity department staff are also protesting against lower wages. They also travel household to household in Gujarat so they must also promote our party for the next three months,” said Kejriwal.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 22, 2022: Why you should read ‘Barbell Strategy, Safety N...Premium
UPSC Key-August 22, 2022: Why you should read ‘Barbell Strategy, Safety N...
ExplainSpeaking: How should public sector banks be privatised?Premium
ExplainSpeaking: How should public sector banks be privatised?
In Nandurbar, teachers step back as students help each other catch upPremium
In Nandurbar, teachers step back as students help each other catch up
No renewals or new patrons: Zomato takes Pro off menuPremium
No renewals or new patrons: Zomato takes Pro off menu

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 23-08-2022 at 01:20:27 am
Next Story

Horoscope Today, August 23, 2022: Gemini, Aries, Pisces and other signs — check astrological prediction

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Fully deserved: Carlsen congratulates Praggnanandhaa after losing

Fully deserved: Carlsen congratulates Praggnanandhaa after losing

'Treated like a terrorist': UK academic tells HC on his deportation from Kerala

'Treated like a terrorist': UK academic tells HC on his deportation from Kerala

JNU V-C: 'Would resist inviting police onto campus'

JNU V-C: 'Would resist inviting police onto campus'

Premium
Anthony Fauci to step down as Biden's chief medical adviser, NIAID head

Anthony Fauci to step down as Biden's chief medical adviser, NIAID head

Video shows ADM lathicharging protester in Patna; probe on

Video shows ADM lathicharging protester in Patna; probe on

Why you should read ‘Russia’s Political Ideology’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Russia’s Political Ideology’

Premium
Russia detains ISIS militant plotting suicide attack in India: Report

Russia detains ISIS militant plotting suicide attack in India: Report

Can diabetes affect your sleep and vice versa?

Can diabetes affect your sleep and vice versa?

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 22: Latest News
Advertisement