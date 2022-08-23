Campaign for party, get pay hike if AAP wins: Kejriwal to cops, conductors, power officials

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener Arvind Kejriwal called upon Gujarat Police personnel, state transport drivers and conductors as well as electricity department staff to “campaign for AAP”, assuring that “if chosen to power, the party fulfil their demands”.

“Recently, I held a press conference in Gujarat where I said that the demands for grade pay of police personnel is a just demand that should be met. All police personnel changed their WhatsApp display pictures to my image. The Gujarat government panicked and announced that it has accepted the grade pay demands of the police personnel,” said Kejriwal at a townhall event in Himmatnagar of Sabarkantha.

“However, since their intentions were wrong, they did not give them grade pay but only allowance. I request the police to accept allowance from these people but campaign for us the next three months. If chosen to power, we will give you grade pay,” he added.

Kejriwal added his party would give a compensation of Rs 1 crore to police personnel who gives their life on duty. “Our ST bus drivers and conductors are unhappy with the salary. Within one month of coming to power in Gujarat, we will increase their salaries. For the next three months, they must promote our party to each passenger who boards their bus. Similarly, electricity department staff are also protesting against lower wages. They also travel household to household in Gujarat so they must also promote our party for the next three months,” said Kejriwal.