Cabinet committee approves new airport in Gujarat

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs Tuesday approved the proposal for the development of Phase-I of a new greenfield airport in Dholera, Gujarat at an estimated cost of Rs 1,305 crore. The construction for the airport will be completed within 48 months, officials said.

The airport will also serve as a second airport to Ahmedabad, they added.

Notably, the move comes ahead of the assembly elections scheduled in Gujarat this year.

The project is being implemented by Dholera International Airport Company Limited (DIACL), which is a joint venture comprising Airports Authority of India (AAI), Government of Gujarat (GoG) and National Industrial Corridor Development and Implementation Trust (NICDIT) holding equity in the ratio of 51:33:16.

“The New Greenfield Airport at Dholera is situated at an aerial distance of 80 Km from Ahmedabad Airport. The Airport is planned for operationalization from the year 2025-26 and initial passenger traffic is estimated to be 3 lakh passengers per annum, expected to grow to 23 lakh over a period of 20 years. The annual cargo traffic is also estimated from the year 2025-26 at 20,000 tonne, which would increase to 2,73,000 tonne over a period of 20 years,” the cabinet said in a statement.

The Union Cabinet also talked about the agreement signed among the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) member states on cooperation in the field of youth work.

“Consequent upon the adoption of the agreement on 17.09.2021 by the member states of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) on cooperation in the field of youth work, the agreement was signed by the Hon’ble Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of the Republic of India. The official working language of the SCO Secretariat is Russian and Chinese,” the Cabinet said.

“The areas of cooperation further includes training of professional staff in the sphere of work with youth; exchange of scientific, reference and methodological materials, work experience of state bodies, youth public organization, other organizations and associations involved in the implementation of state youth policy and support of youth initiatives; carrying out joint research and activities on various youth policy issues and youth cooperation; exchange of scientific publications, research works on topical issues of preventing youth involvement in destructive structures; promote joint economic and humanitarian initiatives aimed at engaging youth in entrepreneurship and innovative projects to increase their employment and well-being; supporting the activities of the SCO Youth Council,” it added.

The Cabinet also approved the proposal for signing of an agreement between the Government of India and the United Nations on a ‘Way Finding Application’ to be used in the Palais des Nations, United Nations Office at Geneva (UNOG).

“Keeping in view the complexity of buildings and huge participation, there was a requirement of a navigational application which can help the visitors and other delegates in finding their way inside the premises while adhering to all security perspectives.

“While the Global Positioning System (GPS) based Apps function in open space, a more precise in-building navigational App will assist the visitors in locating the room and offices,” the Cabinet said.