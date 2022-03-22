Bullet train project: Over Rs 2,935 crore paid as compensation for acquisition of land, says Gujarat govt

For the Ahmedabad-Mumbai Bullet train project, over Rs 2,935 crore has been paid as compensation for land acquisition in five districts of the state by December 2021, the Gujarat government said in the Assembly on Monday.

As per the replies given by revenue minister Rajendra Trivedi, the compensation amount of Rs 2,935.85 crore paid in five districts by December 2021 includes Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Kheda, Navsari and Anand.

In Ahmedabad, compensation amount of Rs 1,108.45 crore has been paid for 26.43 hectare land, in Vadodara Rs 882.79 crore for 103.94 hectare, in Kheda 306 .01 crore for 99 hectare, in Navsari Rs 416.02 crore for 81.2 hectare and in Anand Rs 222.58 crore for 47.74 hectare land.

The replies, which were in response to a set of questions by different MLAs of ruling BJP, also indicated that most of the land acquisition in the five districts is over.