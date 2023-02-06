scorecardresearch
Monday, Feb 06, 2023
Seek exemption for constructed properties: Builders urge govt to delay jantri rate hike, meet CM

Representatives from Ahmedabad, Rajkot, Surat and Vadodara were part of the meeting that was led by the Confederation of Real Estate Developers' Association of India, the apex body of realty developers in the country.

"CM Bhupendra Patel has assured us to find a solution to our demands in a day or two," Tejas Joshi, President CREDAI, Ahmedabad, told The Indian Express.
Seek exemption for constructed properties: Builders urge govt to delay jantri rate hike, meet CM
A day after the Gujarat government doubled the jantri rates or the Annual Statement of Rates, a delegation of real-estate developers Monday met Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel to extend the day of implementation of the hike to May 1. They also sought to exempt constructed properties from the raise.

Representatives from Ahmedabad, Rajkot, Surat and Vadodara were part of the meeting that was led by the Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Association of India (CREDAI), the apex body of realty developers in the country. “Our delegation of 15 representatives met the CM today. The CM listened to our demands quite patiently. All the top officials of the state government, including the Chief Secretary, were present in the meeting. The CM has assured us to find a solution to our demands in a day or two,” Tejas Joshi, President CREDAI, Ahmedabad, told The Indian Express.

He said that the implementation of the hiked jantri rates will hit the affordable housing projects badly.

Meanwhile, former deputy chief minister Nitin Patel termed it a “reasonable” hike. “Other states increase the jantri rates every 2-3 years. But Gujarat saw no hike for the past 11 years so people could buy homes. During the Covid-19 pandemic, the income generation had almost stopped or decreased and the expenditure had risen manifold,” Patel told media persons in Ahmedabad. He also expressed confidence that the CM will find an appropriate solution to the issue.

Patel said the Gujarat government earns a “limited” amount through property registrations. Last year, it was around Rs 10,500 crore. He added that the state government might give some reasonable time to complete prior transactions and implement the hiked jantri rates after the state budget on February 24.

First published on: 06-02-2023 at 20:42 IST
