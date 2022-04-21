Boris Johnson to visit Sabarmati Ashram, Akshardham temple

Prime Minister of the United Kingdom (UK) Boris Johnson will arrive in Ahmedabad Thursday morning on a two-day India visit, the first day of which will be spent in Gujarat, before he leaves for New Delhi.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Education Minister Jitu Vaghani will welcome the UK PM, stated an official release from the Gujarat government. Sources said Johnson is expected to make big announcements “related to trade, investments, projects, jobs and so on”. The UK PM visit the Sabarmati Ashram, where he is expected to spend around 25 minutes in the first half of the day. During the second half, Johnson will visit the Akshardham temple in Gandhinagar.

The Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS), the organisation that has built the Akshardham temples, has one in Neasden, the most popular Hindu temple in Britain.

Later, he is expected to fly to Halol to visit the JCB manufacturing plant in Halol of Panchamahals district from where he will return to Ahmedabad and visit

the under-construction Gujarat Biotechnology University (GBU) at GIFT City in Gandhinagar.

The only businessman Johnson is scheduled to meet is Gautam Adani, chairman of the Adani Group. According to sources, the meeting will be be held at Adani’s office on the outskirts of Ahmedabad.

The government release stated that Johnson will interact with the research scholars, laboratory technicians, and faculty members at GBU, where he will be informed about the objectives and work of the university.

GBU was established by the Gujarat government’s science and technology department, in which Edinburgh University is a collaborator. GBU will, help establishing priority of meaningful partnership in the field of higher education between the two countries, the release stated.