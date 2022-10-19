scorecardresearch
Boeing buys equipment worth Rs 8,000 cr from India annually: Officials

Boeing India’s partner Tata Advanced Systems Ltd said it has delivered the 200th crown and tail-cone manufactured in Hyderabad for CH-47 Chinook helicopters.

Delegates in a stall at the Defence Expo venue in Gandhinagar on Tuesday.

Boeing, which builds fuselages for Apache attack helicopters, procures equipment worth Rs 8,000 crore from India, said officials participating in DefExpo 2022, Tuesday. Speaking at the event at Mahatma Mandir, Faizi Mohsini, Vice-President Services, Boeing Defence India, said, “On an annual basis, we do procurement for more than Rs 8,000 crore in India and we have have a vendor base of 300-plus suppliers, of which 26 per cent are MSMEs.”

“The fuselages built for Apaches at Hyderabad are not just built for India, but for our entire global requirements, including those for United States, Poland, Germany, Saudi Arabia. The fuselages for six of Apaches for the Indian Army are being built in Hyderabad and the first of the six will get completed in the next couple of months,” he added.

Earlier in the day, Torbjorn B Sjogren, VP & GM, International Government & Defence, Boeing said, “Today, every Apache that is built has a fuselage built here by the Boeing-Tata joint venture in Hyderabad.”

