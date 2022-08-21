scorecardresearch
Sunday, August 21, 2022

Body of missing youth found in water tank in Gujarat’s Kutch, search on for roommate

The Anjar police said a metal wire and a shawl were found wrapped around the body of the deceased, suggesting that he was first strangled and the body was later dumped in the tank.

According to the FIR registered at Anjar police station, Ajitsinh – a casual labourer who used to run a business of supplying drinking water – stopped answering his calls from his family members on August 13. (Representational Photo)

The Gujarat police have registered a case and are on the lookout for a labourer from Barmer in Rajasthan after he allegedly murdered his roommate and dumped the body in the water tank of their rented accommodation in Anjar taluka of Kutch, officers said Sunday.

Investigators identified the victim as Ajitsinh Malek, 23, a resident of Ambaji Residency in Anjar’s Varsamedi village. A native of Patan district in the state, Ajitsinh was identified on the basis of a rakhi that was tied to him on August 11, the police said. A metal wire and a shawl were found wrapped around his body, suggesting that he was first strangled and the body was later dumped in the tank, they said.

“The accused has fled and we are searching for him,” Anjar police inspector Shailendrasinh Sisodiya told The Indian Express Sunday, adding that “the motive of the murder remains a matter of investigation.”

According to the FIR registered at Anjar police station, Ajitsinh – a casual labourer who used to run a business of supplying drinking water – stopped answering his calls from his family members on August 13. Two days later, his brother Verubha received a phone call from Ajitsinh’s roommate and co-worker Jogaram alias Aryan Goud, a native of Barmer, Rajasthan.

“He (Goud) told me that Ajitsinh has gone on a vacation for 15 to 20 days and that I should not tell anyone about this. He (further) said that Ajitsinh had sold his Access scooter to him, that he has already paid half the price and will credit the balance amount to the bank account suggested by Ajitsinh,” the FIR quotes Verubha as saying. The brother also requested Goud to inform him if Ajitsinh got in touch.

On receiving no word from his brother even days later, Verubha tried to contact Goud who soon switched off his phone, the police said. On August 17, Verubha and his cousin broke into Ajitsinh’s house and found his wallet and Aadhaar card, they said, adding that the wallet also had the Aadhaar card of one Madhukumari Sharma. Sources said Sharma was Ajitsinh’s acquaintance who used to live in the same society.

On August 19, Verubha got a phone call from Sharma, asking him to check the water tank at Ajitsinh’s residence, following which he found a decomposed body floating inside. Soon, Verubha filed a police complaint and a case of murder was registered against Goud.

The inspector said Ajitsinh was booked last year after he was allegedly found in possession of marijuana. “We are also ascertaining if Sharma had any role to play in the crime,” he added.

First published on: 21-08-2022 at 05:19:55 pm
