BJP’s victory in Gujarat has sent a message to the country: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said that the massive victory of BJP in Gujarat assembly elections has sent a message that Gujarat has been and will be a BJP bastion.

Virtually addressing a function in Surat to thank the voters and party workers for the historic victory, Shah said, “BJP workers have created an unprecedented record. It will be very difficult even for the BJP to break that record.”

He added, “Such a massive victory has sent a message in the entire country that Gujarat has been and will be a BJP bastion. People of Gujarat have sent the message.”

Crediting Gujarat BJP president CR Paatil and all the party workers for the historic victory, Shah said that BJP has been continuously in power in Gujarat since 1998.

“Narendra Modi government has taken development to the house of each and every citizen. It has also performed the task of bringing in transparency. In such a long tenure of BJP governments, even our rivals have not been able to level allegations of a single scam,” he said.

The function was also attended by Paatil, Gujarat BJP organising secretary Ratnakar, electedand former party MLAs and a number of party office-bearers.