BJP’s Makwana elected Mayor of Gandhinagar

BJP councillor Hitesh Makwana was elected as the fifth Mayor of Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation (GMC) in the first general board meeting of the state capital Thursday. The general board also elected Premalsinh Gol as the Deputy Mayor and Jaswant Patel as the Standing Committee Chairman of the corporation.

Belonging to the Scheduled Caste, Makwana is the son of former BJP MLA Poonambhai Makwana. As per the roster, for the first 2.5 years of GMC’s five-year term, the post of Mayor is reserved for a councillor from the SC community, while the subsequent period is reserved for a woman candidate.

Makwana thanked the top leadership of the party for putting their faith in him for the top post. He also said that when 18 villages in the periphery of Gandhinagar would be included within the limits of the state capital, he will work to make sure that those villages, too, come on a par with the other areas of the city in terms of facilities and infrastructure.

The appointments come following BJP’s landslide victory in the recently held elections to GMC. Of the total 44 seats, the BJP won 41 seats. Two main opposition parties — the Congress and the AAP — could win only three seats in the elections.