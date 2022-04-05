BJP’s IT army can take govt schemes to beneficiaries: Paatil 

In today’s digital era, digital presence and physical presence are both very important and because the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has a “huge army of workers”, it can easily provide the benefits of all the government schemes to beneficiaries through digital and physical medium, Gujarat BJP Chief C R Paatil said while addressing a ‘Digital Warriors Summit’ of party’s Media Cell, Social Media Cell and Information Technology Cell (IT) in Ahmedabad, on Monday.

Addressing the party workers of the three cells, Paatil laid special emphasis on 3-Is (Idea, Imagination and Implementation) while using social media and IT.

Referring to The Indian Express Power List 2022, Paatil saluted the party workers and said that it was because of them that he – the only state party president – has found place in the list of 100 most powerful persons in India.

Paatil urged party workers to use social media positively and to post correct information to spread various government schemes.