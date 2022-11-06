BJP will break records winning maximum number of seats in Gujarat polls: Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah Sunday said that BJP will break all its previous records in the upcoming Gujarat Assembly elections in terms of winning maximum seats and maximum votes. Giving reason for this, Shah added that in 2017, voters of Gujarat were in doubt if how the government will work without Modi, but in 2022 they have understood that Modi has created such arrangement that the government will run just like the one under him even if he is not there. Shah said this in an interview to Gujarati news channel Vtv Sunday.

In reply to a question related to estimated number of seats that BJP may be winning in the upcoming assembly elections, Shah said, “BJP is going to break all its records in Gujarat whether it is of winning maximum seats or or getting maximum votes. And a government will be formed under the leadership of Nanredrabhai and Bhupendrabhai.”

Shah said, “(In 2017) just three years after departure of Narendrabhai (to Centre as Prime Minister), voters were in doubt (if how will the government work in his absence). Now, (in 2022) voters have understood that Narendrabhai (Modi) has created such arrangement that government will work just like the one under him even if he is not there.”

In his interview, Shah also highlighted a range of achievements of BJP governments in Gujarat in last two decades on various sectors like law and order, water availability, increasing ground water level, 24X7 power, improving school drop out ratio, maximum foreign direct investment in Gujarat, road network, providing gas cylinders to more than 13 crore households 70 years after independence etc.