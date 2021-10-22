BJP training camp for Ahmedabad city unit begins

A three-day training camp of the Ahmedabad city unit of Gujarat BJP began in Ambaji of Banaskantha district, on Friday, as part of the party’s initiative to train office-bearers as well as current and former elected representatives of district and city units in the state.

Training camps of each district and eight major cities of the state are being held separately. At the camp, the participants stay together and listen to the speakers on subjects such as BJP’s ideology and its history, Jansangh history, Integral Humanism by Deendayal Upadhyay, various schemes of the state and central governments, issues on media and social media and issues related to youths, women, Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, etc.

The training camp of Ahmedabad city was inaugurated in the presence of senior party leaders — former minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama, state co-treasurer Dharmendra Shah, Ahmedabad city president Amit P Shah, Rajya Sabha MP Narhari Amin, former home minister Pradeepsinh Jadeja, MLAs Jagdish Patel, Arvind Patel, Suresh Patel and former minister Maya Kodnani, said a party release.

Chudasama also inaugurated an exhibition on the history of BJP and various welfare schemes by the central and state governments. Chudasama also narrated the party’s history and its development in the state.

Other sessions of the training camp, on Friday, were addressed by party leaders, including Bhushan Bhatt, Jayshreeben Patel, Pradip Parmar, Amit Parikh, Jitubhai Patel and Ramanlal Vora.