BJP to hold meetings at 579 mandals across state today

Gujarat unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will hold simultaneous meetings at each of 579 mandals in the state on Thursday that will be attended by local party workers under the guidance of senior leaders.

A party release said that more than 40,000 party workers will participate in the meetings where discussions will be held to complete the page committees wherever it is not done yet.

The workers will also be guided on how to spread the message of people-oriented schemes of the governments.

A party leader said that the mandal level meetings will also prepare the state party unit for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s virtual address of page committee and booth committee members on January 25.