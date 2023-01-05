scorecardresearch
Thursday, Jan 05, 2023

BJP taluka panchayat member in Navsari arrested in rape case

Rape accused Robin Patel at Chikhli police station in Navsari on Thursday. (Express Photo)
An elected BJP member of Chikhli taluka panchayat in Navsari was arrested on Thursday in a rape case.

According to police, a 34-year-old single mother of two children lodged a complaint with Chikhli police station Wednesday evening, alleging that BJP leader Robin Daniel Patel, 32, a tribal Christian, raped her with the promise of marriage.

The woman, also a Christian, stated in her complaint that she was married earlier in 2008 and had two children. Her husband died in 2017, after which she was working as a labourer to run the family.

In 2019, she became friends with Robin, she said, alleging that they started a relationship after he promised to marry her. However, whenever she brought up the topic of marriage, he would put forward some excuses.

A few days ago when her parents and village leaders called Robin to discuss the issue, he denied to marry her, she said in the complaint. Feeling cheated, she filed a complaint against Robin on Wednesday.

Police filed an offence under Indian Penal Code sections 376(2)(n) (rape committed on the same woman) and arrested Robin Thursday afternoon. A medical examination of the accused and the victim were done.

Navsari district BJP president Bhuralal Shah said, “We gave ticket to Robin to contest Chikhli taluka panchayat election for the first time in 2021 and he won. We will investigate the allegations and decide on action.”

Inspector of Chikhli police station KJ Chaudhary said, “We have arrested the accused and taken his statements. Our teams also visited the village where the complainant and accused reside and took statements of the villagers… Further investigation is on.”

First published on: 05-01-2023 at 20:25 IST
Manipur has over 20 lakh voters as per final electoral roll for 2023

