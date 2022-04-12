BJP SC Morcha workers visit schools to spread information on Jyotiba Phule’s birth anniversary

As part of Gujarat Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP’s) initiative to celebrate the fortnight between April 7 and 20 on the theme of Social Justice, workers of the party’s Scheduled Caste (SC) Morcha visited various schools of Gujarat to disseminate information on the lives and achievements of social reformers Jyotiba Phule and his wife Savitribai Phule, said an official release from the party.

In-charge for various programmes under the initiative on Monday were Social Justice and Empowerment minister Pradip Parmar and Convener of Gujarat BJP’s Scheduled Caste Morcha Pradhyuman Vaja.

The two addressed a press conference at Swarnim Sankul on the subject.

Addressing the press conference, Parmar said that Monday was the birth anniversary of Jyotiba Phule who worked to spread the prevalence of education among women, tribals and people of the deprived classes.

Parmar said that on Phule’s birth anniversary workers of the party’s SC Morcha visited various schools across state to distribute fruits and books etc. to students.

He added that workers also interacted with the students and teachers of the schools to understand if there was any deficiency or difficulty faced by them at the schools, which can be corrected.

Parmar said that to take forward the message of Jyotiba Phule and to spread the prevalence of education among women, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has formulated a lot of schemes.