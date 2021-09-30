BJP releases manifesto for Gandhinagar civic body polls

Gandhinagar unit of Gujarat BJP Wednesday released its manifesto for the upcoming elections to the Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation. The party called the manifesto its Sankalp Siddhi Patra (Resolution and Achievement Document).

Voting for the election to 44 seats in 11 wards of the GMC is scheduled on October 3.

If voted to power, the party has promised that its corporators will meet people for the resolution of their issues twice a week at a designated place in the respective wards.

The manifesto also promises a 65 MLD sewerage treatment plant for the city apart from facility of underground garbage bins.

The party has also promised to expeditiously complete the recruitment process for various posts in GMC.

Quoting general secretary Rajni Patel, the release said, “Gandhinagar is getting a lot of benefit of the development journey started by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Gandhinagar city is part of Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s constituency and so he continuously attempts for its development.”