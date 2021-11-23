BJP office-bearers should invite Dalit families home, dine with them: Paatil

Gujarat president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), CR Paatil, on Monday said that he has asked all office-bearers of the party to invite Dalit families to their homes to dine with them and spend a day together.

Paatil said that this was the right way to strike a bond with Dalits instead of visiting them, dining with them, and then posting the photos of the same on social media.

Paatil made this statement in the presence of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel while participating in a function at the Babasaheb Ambedkar Open University (BAOU) to release a book on Dr BR Ambekdar — Rashtra Purush Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar — written by Kishor Makwana.

“I have told my office-bearers that we visit some person of the Dalit community, dine with them, click photos with them and try to say that we have feelings for the Dalit community; I think there is no need to do that,” Paatil said.

“If you want to really strike a bond with them (Dalits), to instill confidence in them, each office-bearer (of the party) should invite some Dalit families to have a meal at home. They should spend the whole day together, dine together, the (Dalit) lady will help in cooking, children will play together and while departing, they should give the family a small gift,” Paatil added.

He added that Gujarat BJP’s OBC cell president Uday Kangad has already started this initiative by inviting Dalit families to his home and spending the whole day with them.

“You can call it warning or instruction or request, I have told the rest of the office-bearers to start this (initiative) within one month. And I have confidence that they will do it,” Paatil said.

In his speech, Paatil emphasised on the need to read Dr Ambedkar’s writings and claimed that some people try to do politics in Dr Ambedkar’s name without reading what he wrote.

The function was also attended by vice-chancellor of BAOU Amee Upadhyay.