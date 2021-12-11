Five BJP MPs from community meet Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel

Five BJP Members of Parliament from Patidar community on Friday met Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel demanding to withdraw the pending criminal cases registered against Patidar community people registered during the 2015 Patidar quota agitation.

The five MPs include Mitesh Patel (Anand), Hasmukh Patel (Ahmedabad East), Sharda Patel (Mehsana), Ramesh Dhaduk (Porbandar) and Mohan Kundariya (Rajkot).

Speaking with The Indian Express, Mitesh Patel said, “We came to meet the CM for two reasons. First, to thank him for allotting Rs10 crore for MPs to repair and develop roads in our constituencies and second, to demand withdrawal of cases registered against innocent Patidars during the agitation. The CM has given a positive reply and cases will be withdrawn after carrying out necessary procedure.”

The development comes close on the heels of Patidar community leader Naresh Patel leading a delegation of community members in a meeting with the CM with a demand to withdraw the cases earlier this week.

Naresh Patel had met the chief minister hours after declaring his intentions to join politics if the community so commands.