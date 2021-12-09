BJP minority morcha appoints Parsi, Sikh, Christian conveners

The Gujarat BJP’s minority morcha has appointed three special social conveners from the Parsi, Sikh, and Christian community to bring people from those communities closer to the party.

The three social conveners include Dayzad Chothia from the Parsi community, Dr Romesh Niven from the Christian community, and Bobby Singh Mendhiratti from the Sikh community. Names of the three conveners were declared by the minority morcha president Dr Mohsin Lokhandwala, last week. Lokhandwala told The Indian Express that they have made such specific appointments of three social conveners for the first time.

“There is a perception that minority morcha means only Muslims are included. But it is not like that; all (other minority communities) are included in minority morcha…It was opinion of C R Paatil saheb to include people from all the minority communities in the party; even from different sects or factions within a particular religion. So accordingly, we have struck a balance in organisation of our morcha,”he said.

Adding that the three new social conveners will make efforts to bring people from their communities closer to BJP, Lokhandwala said, “Purpose is to expand the organisation…and join more and more people with the ideology of nationalism with BJP ; to bring those, who have remained detached from the party, closer”

Chothia (37), who runs a construction company in Valsad, said. “My responsibility is to inform people from my community about the (BJP) party and make maximum efforts to join them with the party.”

Similarly Mendhiratti (50), a businessman from Ahmedabad, and Niven (64), a lawyer, also said that as special social conveners they will aid in furthering BJP’s efforts to connect people of their community with the party.

In August, the party celebrated birth anniversary of one of its founding members Sikandar Bakht. During the celebration, minority morcha’s national general secretary Joshua Peter De Souza had suggested the state unit induct members from other minority communities.