BJP minister Jitu Vaghani accuses Congress of playing vote-bank politics

The Congress is indulging in vote-bank politics by not welcoming the recent judgment of a designated court in the 2008 Ahmedabad serial blasts, said senior BJP Minister Jitu Vaghani Monday.

Vaghani was speaking at the Gujarat Assembly while participating in a Motion of Thanks discussion on the Governor’s Address to the House delivered on March 2, the first day of the budget session. The motion was moved by senior BJP legislator from Ellisbridge constituency, Rakesh Shah. In his address to the House, Governor Acharya Devvrat had made a special reference to the unprecedented judgment that convicted 49 persons, including death sentence to 38 and life imprisonment to 11.

Referring to the serial blasts, Vaghani said that 56 innocent persons had lost lives in the blasts, while 244 others sustained injuries. He added that Narendra Modi and Amit Shah, who were the then Chief Minister and Minister of State for Home respectively, had formed a special team to probe the case. The trial was conducted in a special court and the state government had given such strong evidence that the court awarded death sentence to 38 accused and life imprisonment to another 11, said Vaghani.

Targeting the opposition Congress, Vaghani said: “…I feel sad that due to vote-bank politics, the Congress has not uttered a word (welcoming the judgment). When the judiciary has slapped the punishment then what are you afraid of? Where is it discomforting you?”

The Congress, on the other hand, opposed the motion and criticised the BJP government in the state on the issues such as alleged mishandling of the Covid-19 pandemic, alleged lack of transparency in the figures of people dying of Covid-19, unrest among tribals over Narmada-Tapi-Par river interlinking project, menace of paper leaks in examinations for government recruitments and drug menace, among others.

The opposition also raised the issue of inadequate facilities provided to the public during the Covid-19 pandemic. “All facilities might be there in your cities but not in our villages. And because of that, many people died in our villages,” Sukhram Rathva, the Leader of Opposition, said.

He added that the government gave only Rs 50,000 to the kin of Covid-19 victims, against their demand of Rs 4 lakh assistance. Rathva also accused the government of concealing the figures of Covid-19 deaths.

He alleged that India gained independence under the leadership of Mahatma Gandhi and the government was celebrating its 75th year – Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav – only to applaud the ruling BJP at public expenses.

The LoP also demanded a white paper on the facts of the Narmada-Tapi-Par river interlinking project adding that there is a sense of unease among tribals from the region about the project. Raising the issue of paper leaks in the various government recruitment examinations, Rathva alleged the BJP government had failed to take action against those responsible.